WATCH: Extremely rare fox spotted in parking lot

OREGON: A man encountered an extremely rare fox in the parking lot of Skyliner in Mount Bachelor, US.

Alan Miles, a resident of Bend, said that the animal has mostly black fur, with white at the end of its tail and on its paws. He captured photos of the rare animal and shared them with the wildlife experts.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said, “I saw a lady taking a photo of this animal on the hill, looked up and it was this very unusual animal — it was not a dog — and just thought it was really special.”

Wildlife experts reviewed Miles’ photos and identified the animal as a Sierra Nevada red fox. The species is considered extremely rare, with fewer than 50 believed to exist in the wild in California, KTVZ-TV reported.

The Oregon Department of Fish And Wildlife said the species was first confirmed to be living in Oregon in 2015.

“Very little is known about the Sierra Nevada red fox,” Fish and Wildlife biologist Jamie Bowles said. “We haven’t taken a look yet at population size estimates or density in our area,” he added.

