Extremely rare lobster rescued from being served as dinner
VIRGINIA: An extremely rare calico lobster, 1 in 30 million, was rescued from being served as dinner at a restaurant in Virginia state of the United States.
According to the details, a Red Lobster restaurant in Virginia gave a stay of execution to the calico lobster, 1 in 30 million.
The restaurant chain said employees at the location in Manassas spotted the colorful crustacean in delivery of live lobsters and decided it was too rare of a find to end up on a dinner plate.
The invertebrate will live out the rest of its life at the Virginia Living Museum, said the restaurant. Experts said that the lobster’s calico coloring is caused by a rare mutation found in an estimated one in 30 million lobsters, UPI reported.