‘Extremist Modi destroying world’s peace’: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that ‘extremist’ Narendra Modi was destroying world’s peace, ARY News reported.

In a series of tweets, Dr. Firdous said that the Indian prime minister wanted to pollute the environment of coexistence and human life through hatred, tyranny and oppression.

انتہا پسندمودی دنیا کے امن کو تباہ کر رہا ہے۔نفرت، ظلم اور جبر کی آلودگی پھیلا کر انسانی زندگی اور بقائے باہمی کے ماحول کو برباد کرنا چاہتا ہے۔کشمیر میں ظلم و بربریت انسانی تاریخ میں ایک بدقسمت باب کا اضافہ ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) August 29, 2019

She said that grave human rights violations and atrocities in occupied Kashmir were an addition of a new chapter of calamity in the history.

In another tweet, Dr. Firdous said that the entire nation will come out of their houses on Friday under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in support of the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir.

She said expression of solidarity with the Kashmiri people will begin from playing national anthem of Pakistan and Kashmir.

She also shared a song which showed the plight of Kashmir people.

یہ ترانہ مقبوضہ جموں کشمیر میں بھارتی ظلم و بربریت کا شعری بیان ہے۔ وادی جنت نظیر بارود کا ڈھیر بن چکی ہے۔ ہر محاذ پر کشمیریوں کے حق کی آواز بلند کریں گے ۔ #KashmirHour #StandForKashmirOnFri

Link to the video https://t.co/2RF5XEY358 pic.twitter.com/5FOKdBma1r — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) August 29, 2019

