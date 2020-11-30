Video: F1 driver ‘miraculously’ escapes fiery crash  

A Formula One driver “miraculously” escaped with minor burn injuries as his car burst into flames after hitting the barriers during the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

According to the details, Romain Grosjean, 34, lost his control over the steering after he hit another car before driving into the barrier during the first lap of the race.

His car smashed through the barriers, break in half and explode. ‘Miraculously’, about 18-20 seconds later, Grosjean emerged from the wreckage.

The race was halted and Grosjean, who made it out of his car without life-threatening injuries, is currently being treated in a Manama hospital, Sky Sports reported.

The French Haas driver clipped Daniil Kvyat’s car early on in the race, and just after the third corner, veered off the track.

“Romain is doing okay, I don’t want to make a medical comment but he had light burns on his hands and ankles,” Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner said in a statement.

“Obviously he’s shaken … I want to thank the rescue crews who are very quick. The marshals and FIA people, they did a great job, it was scary.”

Formula One’s governing body, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, said Grosjean was immediately attended to by emergency and medical crews and remained conscious at all times. He was flown to the Bahrain Defence Force Hospital where he is currently being evaluated.

A combination of modern engineering and divine intervention has saved him there. Hope he makes a full recovery. #Grosjean pic.twitter.com/KN91jZbo13 — AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) November 29, 2020

Seven-time world champion driver Lewis Hamilton, who went on to win Sunday’s Grand Prix, tweeted that he is “grateful” for Grosjean’s safety and reminded viewers that the risk drivers take is “no joke.” He said he is “thankful to the FIA for the massive strides we’ve taken for Romain to walk away from that safely.”

