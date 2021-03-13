Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Do face masks contain tracking chips?

chip face mask video

A video that appears to show a radio-frequency identification (RFID) tracking chip in a face mask was published by a New Zealand-based Facebook user alongside a claim that masks made in China “often contain RFID chips”.

The claim, however, is false; the video was originally uploaded as satire by a Greece-based Facebook user who inserted the chip into the face mask as a joke.

The video has been shared over 380 times since it was published on Facebook here on February 27, 2021.

The video appears to show a cell phone receiving a notification for location tracking from an RFID chip that is inside a face mask.

The Facebook post’s caption reads: “Masks made in China are manufactured from plastic, sprayed with chemicals and often contain RFID chips.”

The video was also published alongside similar claims on Facebook hereherehere and here.

The video, however, is satirical.

The clip was first published on Facebook here in September 2020 by a Greece-based user.

The post’s Greek caption translates in English as: “Of course this is trolling! The chip is a common NFC that we put on the mask for the video… Obviously the need for conspiracy theories is greater than logic.”

Near Field Communication (NFC) chips allow electronic devices within a small radius to communicate with each other. The technology is commonly used in cards and phones for contactless payments.

The Facebook user did not respond to requests for comment from AFP.

The New Zealand Ministry of Health told AFP in a March 12 email it “has not received reports of face masks made in China containing RFID or NFC chips”.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Bobby Deol using wireless earbuds in 2008 film takes Twitter by storm

Offbeat

112 pounds! Missouri angler catches invasive black carp

Offbeat

Man shot dead in India over Samosa’s price

Offbeat

VIDEO: Woman sparks outrage after throwing plastic bottle in hippo’s mouth

[X] Close