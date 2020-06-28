Web Analytics
Facebook close to rolling out dark mode for handheld devices

Facebook

After a long wait, it seems that Facebook dark mode is nearly ready for launch, and a few lucky users have even been able to try it before its begins rolling out globally.

After launching a dark mode for its desktop interface, Facebook reportedly is testing a dark mode for its mobile apps as well.

Facebook dark mode is a new look for the social network that replaces its usual bright, white interface with black and shades of gray. It’s a small change, but an important one for many users.

Users who have the new dark mode on mobile tweeted screenshots of what it looks like:

There’s a potential benefit for your phone’s battery as most dark mode versions can help preserve a device’s battery life.

Facebook has had dark mode features on its Instagram and WhatsApp applications for a while now and it seems that they are finally caving into public demand of bringing it to the primary platform.

