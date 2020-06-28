Facebook close to rolling out dark mode for handheld devices
After a long wait, it seems that Facebook dark mode is nearly ready for launch, and a few lucky users have even been able to try it before its begins rolling out globally.
After launching a dark mode for its desktop interface, Facebook reportedly is testing a dark mode for its mobile apps as well.
Read More: Facebook ramps up efforts to curb ‘hateful content’ in ads
Facebook dark mode is a new look for the social network that replaces its usual bright, white interface with black and shades of gray. It’s a small change, but an important one for many users.
Users who have the new dark mode on mobile tweeted screenshots of what it looks like:
Facebook appears to be rolling out Dark Mode… https://t.co/qSfDa8d51e
— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 26, 2020
There’s a potential benefit for your phone’s battery as most dark mode versions can help preserve a device’s battery life.
Read More: Easy tips to enable Dark Mode feature on Facebook
Facebook has had dark mode features on its Instagram and WhatsApp applications for a while now and it seems that they are finally caving into public demand of bringing it to the primary platform.