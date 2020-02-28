A hilarious video showing a news reporter during a live weather broadcast with weird face effects has gone viral with the reporter saying that it happened after he accidentally opened Facebook face filters.

The video shows a reporter Justin Hinton doing a live weather broadcast in a serious tone updating the viewers on the ‘first legitimate snowfall we’ve seen this season’ in North Carolina without a hiccup.

Facebook Live blooper When you're trying to do a serious Facebook Live about the weather and you accidentally tap the Mystery Mask filter. Poor Justin Hinton. 🤣More on this story: http://bit.ly/2PexYkK Posted by WLOS ABC 13 on Thursday, February 20, 2020

He did not know what was happening while presenting the report but realized it when he saw the comments of viewers on live feed questioning his ‘weird face’.

It turns out that before going live, Justin had accidentally turned on the automatic Facebook face filters, giving a very different feel to the report.

As he informs people of school closures and issues warnings to take care in the adverse weather conditions, he goes through looks including a space helmet, a cat, a wizard, googley eyes, and spooky story telling with a torch under his chin.

“Right before going live on Facebook on the WLOS ABC 13 station account to talk about snow, I somehow activated a filter generator,” Hinton explains. “The photog I was working with said something about the screen having weird faces. He didn’t elaborate, so I said it would probably go away. Needless to say, it did not go away.

“I didn’t realize it until I stepped off camera and saw the comments where people were talking about the faces. My bosses, coworkers, friends, PIOs and more called/texted saying how funny it was, so here you go. If you can’t laugh at yourself, what’s the point of laughter? I hope you enjoyed the snow day, and remember to smile and laugh!”

