Facebook, Instagram hit by apparent global outage

Social networking websites Instagram and Facebook both appear to be suffering major outages, with thousands of app users claiming they are unable to refresh their feeds or upload photos or videos.

According to Downdetector, which monitors online outages says Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, has been experiencing issues since this evening.

Downdetector’s outage map shows that users in the UK, East Coast of the United States and Brazil are the worst affected.

Instagram is having issues since 9:13 AM EST. https://t.co/lXKoHvktSg RT if it’s down for you as well #Instagramdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) November 28, 2019

Facebook Messenger, which is part of the Facebook platform but exists as a separate app, was also affected by the problems.

Facebook is having issues since 9:17 AM EST. https://t.co/8wgYQLKxCu RT if it’s down for you as well #Facebookdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) November 28, 2019

