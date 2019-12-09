KARACHI: Social media site, Facebook on Monday suspended official page of the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter and accounts of other party activists over supporting voice of oppressed Kashmiris, ARY NEWS reported.

The Jamat-i-Islami (JI) lamented the social media site authorities for bringing down the Karachi chapter’s official page over raising voice for Kashmiris facing Indian brutalities.

The party said that over 0.5 million users were linked with the JI Karachi Facebook page. “Other than that several accounts of the party sympathizers were also suspended,” it said in a statement.

They demanded of the government to take strict action against the Facebook authorities for suspending accounts over speaking up against Indian brutalities in Kashmir.

Read More: Pakistan, Twitter reach agreement over accounts’ suspension issue

In his post on micro blogging site, Twitter, the Karachi Chief of JI, Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman said “Facebook is earning Billions of Dollars from Pakistan Business Market while Indian Lobby present in Dehli FB Office, suspending, blocking and disabling Pakistanis & Kashmiris account because of support for oppressed Kashmiris.”

#Facebook is earning Billions of Dollars from #Pakistan Business Market while #IndianLobby present in #Dehli FB Office, suspending, blocking and disabling Pakistanis & Kashmiris account b/c of support for oppressed Kashmiris#IndianOccupiedFacebook — Naeem ur Rehman (@NaeemRehmanEngr) December 9, 2019

Another post from him read: “Facebook trying to restrict Pakistani Voices in solidarity with Kashmiris. Thousands of FB accounts including JI Karachi FB page (more than half a million following) disabled because of supporting Kashmiris.”

Comments

comments