The world’s biggest social networking site Facebook in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will train young entrepreneurs and businessmen of the province.

This was decided at a meeting between Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Facebook delegation in Peshawar, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to details, Facebook will hold training and consultation sessions with entrepreneurs and the business community of the province and create awareness about the importance of robust online presence.

The provincial finance minister welcomed the initiative and termed it a milestone for the technological development of the province.

He said Facebook will hold an inaugural event in Peshawar soon.

Comments

comments