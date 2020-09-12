Facebook rolls out new feature for college students

Social networking giant Facebook has launched a new feature called Campus, a section of the main app specifically designed for college students.

Campus is designed to be a place where students can interact only with peers at their school; they can access a Campus-only News Feed and join Groups, events, and group chat rooms, called Campus Chats, pertaining to campus life.

Facebook acknowledged the move is a nod to its early days, when it started as an online social network for college campuses.

Facebook was a college-only network, and now we’re returning to our roots with Facebook Campus to help students make and maintain these relationships, even if they’re away from their college,” the release said.

Key Features

Campus-only News Feed: Campus is a college email-verified space designed for students to get updates from classmates, groups and events in a college-specific feed. Students can create study groups, plan virtual concerts or ask for advice with college-only Groups and Events.

Campus directory: College is about finding your people, so we created a classmates directory to make it easy to find and meet new people. Like in the early days when Facebook was a college-only network, students can find classmates by class, major, year and more.

The feature is only available for US college students.

