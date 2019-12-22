Facebook reportedly working on its own operating system

In an attempt to free itself from other tech giants like Google, Facebook is developing its own operating system (OS), according to a report by The Information.

According to reports, Facebook is currently looking for some new ways to build its very own operating system so that the company doesn’t have to rely on Android OS for its functionality.

The OS will be built from scratch, and the project is being led by Mark Lucovsky, a former Microsoft engineer who co-authored the Windows NT operating system.

The new OS will also prevent disagreements between Facebook and Google, which could lead to its ambitious plans being derailed, delayed, or ultimately canceled.

Facebook has not indicated when the OS might arrive or which products would use it first.

Read More: UK poised to tackle Google, Facebook’s online ads dominance

According to some reports, with the workings on Oculus and Portal devices, Facebook is also currently in the talk due to its working on augmented reality glasses. Facebook is also working on some new brain control interface for its VR glasses which can enable the users to control the glasses with their thoughts.

Furthermore, the Zukerberg-leg company is also working on a new campus that can accommodate about 4,000 employees, all of them working on the company’s new hardware.

Comments

comments