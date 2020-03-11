Facebook opens ‘encrypted’ transfer of photos, videos for more users

Social media giant Facebook has commenced giving access to more users for encrypted transfer of photos and videos stored on its servers to another photo storage service like Google Photos.

The access was recently provided to the users of the United Kingdom (UK) for utilising the access of a data-porting tool which was previously launched in Ireland in December last year.

The setting to “transfer a copy of your photos and videos” is accessed via the Your Facebook Information settings menu.

The spokesman said the tool is based on open-source code developed through our participation in the Data Transfer Project (DTP), a collaborative effort starting in 2018 and backed by the likes of Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter, which committed to build a common framework using open-source code for connecting any two online service providers in order to support “seamless, direct, user initiated portability of data between the two platforms.”

Starting today, we’re rolling out a tool that enables people in the UK and EU to port their Facebook photos and video directly to Google Photos. The tool is based on open source code developed through our participation in the Data Transfer Project (DTP): https://t.co/DpOzLm4I9T — Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica) March 10, 2020

Facebook’s transfer tool has currently been accessible to users in UK, European Union (EU) and additional countries in Latin America and Africa, said a report published by TechCrunch.

In February, Facebook also opened access to multiple markets in APAC and LatAm, said the spokesman.

The company had said that the data-porting tool will be available worldwide in the first half of 2020.

