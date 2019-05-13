Facilitating investors govt’s top priority: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said provision of all possible facilities to investors is the PTI government’s top priority.

Talking to Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Haroon Sharif in Islamabad, he said promotion of investment is imperative for the economic progress of the country.

Mr Sharif briefed the prime minister on the steps taken to facilitate the business community.

Meanwhile, MNA Syed Basit Sultan Bukhari also called on PM Khan in Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh had announced on Sunday the terms and conditions mutually agreed upon between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Government of Pakistan.

Talking in a program of state-run Pakistan Television (PTV), he said that a board consisting of members of the IMF would now authorize the finalization of the agreement.

Pakistan has lost 50 percent of its reserves in the last 2 years; last year the export and import differential was worth $20 billion, added the PM’s advisor.

Sheikh then elaborated on IMF’s role in helping member countries during times of economic turmoil.

“We will be getting $6 billion from the IMF in 3 years, we see great advantages in reaching out to the global financial body,” revealed Sheikh.

