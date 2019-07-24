Factbox: Who has UK PM Johnson appointed to his cabinet?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson began appointing his senior ministers on Wednesday shortly after taking office, naming the team he hopes will help him to deliver Brexit by Oct. 31.

Below are appointments to the most senior positions:

POSITION IN OUT

Finance minister Sajid Javid Philip Hammond

Interior minister Priti Patel Sajid Javid

Foreign minister Dominic Raab Jeremy Hunt

Brexit minister Stephen Barclay (unchanged)

Chancellor of the Michael Gove David Lidington

Duchy of Lancaster

Defence minister Ben Wallace Penny Mordaunt

Trade minister Liz Truss Liam Fox

Comments

comments