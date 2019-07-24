Factbox: Who has UK PM Johnson appointed to his cabinet?
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson began appointing his senior ministers on Wednesday shortly after taking office, naming the team he hopes will help him to deliver Brexit by Oct. 31.
Below are appointments to the most senior positions:
POSITION IN OUT
Finance minister Sajid Javid Philip Hammond
Interior minister Priti Patel Sajid Javid
Foreign minister Dominic Raab Jeremy Hunt
Brexit minister Stephen Barclay (unchanged)
Chancellor of the Michael Gove David Lidington
Duchy of Lancaster
Defence minister Ben Wallace Penny Mordaunt
Trade minister Liz Truss Liam Fox