Factory making adulterated beverages sealed in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority on Friday sealed a fake beverages factory during raid in area of Pibi, Nowshera, ARY News reported.

As per details, the raid was conducted over a factory situated in Pibi and sealed over 3,000 empty bottles and machinery.

Talking to media, after the raid, the DG Food Authority Sohail Khan said adulterated drinks were being made in the factory with the use of chemicals. More than 5,000 litres of the syrup was also discarded, he added.

Last year, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) had launched a massive crackdown on energy drinks across the province.

PFA DG had said that no beverage company can print word ‘energy’ on its products’ packaging and added that the companies are bound by the law to prominently mentioned ‘highly caffeinated drink’ on their products.

It is pertinent to mention here that PFA had directed the beverage companies to avoid printing the word ‘energy’ on the label of their products. The PFA had also imposed ban on terming the beverages containing pharmaceutical ingredients as energy drinks.

