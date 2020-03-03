Factory manager killed in Karachi over ‘personal enmity’

KARACHI: A factory manager was shot dead by unknown motorcyclists in Korangi area of the city over what police termed a killing over personal enmity, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the factory manager was intercepted and fired upon by unknown motorcyclists as he was travelling in his car near Mehran town area in Korangi.

“The factory owner also accompanied him at the time of the attack,” they said adding the police could not find evidence of dacoity bid in the incident.

It seems that the firing incident involved personal enmity, the police said.

The victim is identified as Rizwan, son of Ikhlaq. His body was shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Footage of the incident obtained by ARY NEWS shows the two attackers in shalwar kameez fleeing from the scene. “We are using the footages to trace the culprits,” said the police.

On January 09, unidentified men opened fire at a shop in Baldia Town area of the city, killing a man.

According to police, the incident occurred at Yousuf Goth area of the Baldia Town when armed motorcyclists opened fire at a shop.

Initially, it was claimed that the incident happened when the shopkeeper resisted a dacoity bid, forcing the criminals to open fire on him.

However, investigations into the case revealed that it was killing over personal enmity. The police have shifted the body to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The authorities have also collected evidence from the site of the incident and have initiated a probe to trace culprits.

