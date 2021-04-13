Factory caught stuffing mattresses with used face masks

Police have caught a mattress-making factory in Indian state of Maharashtra using discarded masks, in place of cotton or other material, to stuff its products.

The matter first came to light when the police station at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Jalgaon was alerted about the racket. Jalgaon is located about 400 kilometres northeast of Mumbai city.

“When the officials visited the premises of the factory in Kusumba village of MIDC, they found a mattress being stuffed with used masks,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Gawali.

Later, police set fire to the piles of masks that they recovered inside the factory.

“A case was registered against the factory owner, Amjad Ahmed Mansoori. The police are now probing the involvement of others in the racket,” he added. India is experiencing a ferocious second wave of the pandemic, with the country reporting 1,68000 new cases of infection on Sunday alone. Maharashtra accounted for 63,294 of these cases along with 349 deaths.

Comments

comments