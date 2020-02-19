Factory sealed in Punjab for making cooking oil from animals’ fat, offal

SHEIKHUPURA: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) along with ARY News team conducted a raid at a factory in Kot Abdul Malik city of Sheikhupura district and confiscate a huge cache of contaminated cooking oil extracted from animals’ fat and offal, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), led by its director-general Irfan Memon raided the factory where animal fat was being used to produce cooking oil.

Irfan Memon said that the factory was working secretly and was making cooking oil from the past several years. He added that the oil was being used in different shops of the Punjab province.

The PFA sealed the factory and launched an operation for the arrest of factory owner and employees who managed to flee the scene at the time of the raid.

Last year in Karachi, at least two raids conducted by ARY News’ Zimmedar Kaun team along with Sindh Food Authority (SFA) and Additional Deputy Commissioner Malir Syed Shujaat Hussain led to the disposal of a large quantity of oil prepared from dead animals’ bones and sealing of shops selling the oil in Karachi.

The Zimmedar Kaun team, on a tip-off, raided several shops in Nazimabad, Federal B Area and Water Pump area of the city and found substandard cooking oil being sold both loose and in packaging.

SFA officials took samples from all such shops and sealed them until tests reveal the quality, hygiene and nutritional value of the loose oil.

