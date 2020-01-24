Illegal factory selling substandard oil sealed in Karachi, four held

KARACHI: Police on Friday sealed an illegal oil factory preparing substandard material to be sold out in the market under the name of famous brands, ARY NEWS reported.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East, a police party carried out a raid in Manzoor Colony area of the city, seizing an oil factory illegally working at a residential house. He said that four people at the site were also nabbed during the raid.

The people at the site were involved in selling out substandard oil in the market, the police official said adding that they seized a huge quantity of oil and other material used in its making.

He further said that stickers of famous oil brands, seals and mixture machines were also taken into possession from the raiding site.

In December 2019, Sindh Environment and Protection Authority (SEPA) authorities sealed a factory extracting oil from animals’ waste and organs in the city.

According to a spokesperson of the provincial environment department, the SEPA team led by its director Ashique Ali Langa raided a factory extracting edible oil from animals’ waste.

“The team recovered edible oil and other stuff used for extracting oil,” said the spokesman adding that it was supplied from the place to different parts of the city.

