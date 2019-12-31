Factory worker killed after falling into meat-mincing machine

A Nepalese Factory worker aged 47 met horrible death after falling into a meat-mincing machine in Malaysia.

The 47-year-old man was working at a meat-processing factory near Masjid Tanah in Malacca state when the incident occurred.

‘The victim was doing maintenance with three other factory workers when suddenly the machine was turned on,’ said Zulkhairani Ramli, from Malacca fire department.

He died on the spot because of his injuries as the machine caught him at his waist, Dailymail.co.uk reported.

Zulkhairani said authorities took about 30 minutes to extricate the man’s body from the machine and that officials were still investigating the matter.

Malaysia hosts nearly two million registered foreign workers, who flock to the Southeast Asian nation in search of better work prospects and higher pay than in their native countries.

State news agency Bernama reported that there are around 360,000 Nepalese workers in Malaysia, with most of them doing security, construction and hospitality jobs.

The Nepali Embassy in Malaysia could not be reached for immediate comment.

