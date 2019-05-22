Key accused in Barrister Fahad murder case to stay in jail until May 27, rules IHC

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench on Wednesday ruled that the main suspect, Raja Arshad, in Barrister Fahad Malik murder case, will remain incarcerated until the next hearing set for May 27.

The bench was hearing an appeal challenging the bail granted to the accused in the murder case.

Two more complainants – Malik Tariq and Malik Jawad – filed an appeal against the accused’s bail.

The bench directed the defence and appellants’ lawyers to forward their arguments on the appeals on the next hearing.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till May 27.

Previously, the bench had suspended the bail of the main accused, Raja Arshad, on the appeal of Barrister Fahad’s family.

The applicants stated that the trial court had granted bail to the main accused despite the fact that the case was near conclusion. The accused had earlier made an attempt to flee abroad after the interim bail.

The deceased’s family had requested the court to set aside the ATC decision.

Barrister Fahad Malik was murdered on Margalla Road in a densely populated area of Islamabad allegedly by accused Noman Khokhar, Raja Arshad and Hashim Khan almost three years ago, while discharging his legal duties as a lawyer, to reach a compromise between two parties.

Comments

comments