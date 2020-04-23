Actor, model and plastic surgeon Fahad Mirza recently took to social media to show off his sculpting skills which he is working on during quarantine amid the pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, he shared that he is exploring his creative side while staying at home.

Sharing a photo of the sculpture he made, he wrote “She is finally complete!! I think one of the most beautiful sights in nature is a women coming out of water, and that is what our sculpture is shown doing.”

He asked fans to suggest a name for the sculpture and said let’s see how creative they can be with it.

Earlier, he told his followers that he sculpts to improve his understanding of the human body.

Fahad Mirza had also recommended fans to meditate now that the pace of life has slowed down due to the lockdown.

“Meditation is a very powerful way to gain control of your mind and achieve self awareness,” he said.

