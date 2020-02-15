Fahad Mirza pays tribute to Sarwat Gilani with heartfelt note

On valentine’s day, actor cum plastic-surgeon Fahad Mirza dedicated an endearing post to his wife, Sarwat Gilani.

Taking to Instagram , he shared a loved-up photo with her and penned down the sweetest note.

“To my partner for life….I may not bring you Roses at 12 am on the 13th Of Feb, I may not be home all day to spend time with you and our children, I may not be able to do the little things that you expect….but I try my best to be a better man for you…to be able to give you the world,” he wrote.

He went onto praise her saying “You are the bedrock on which I stand and achieve, you are the wind that fires my sails, you the reason of my smile, you are my counsel in the darkest of times, you are my lover in the tenderest of times, you are the perfect mother to my cubs, you are a blessing in our lives….you not only complete me, but my entire household!”

“I could not be lucky enough to have found you in this maze of life….and not once, but twice!!” the model concluded.

Fahad and Sarwat recently returned from their Rome, Italy vacation where they bumped into Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

The couple married in 2014 after a decade-long relationship. They have two sons together.

