The immensely talented actor-cum-host, Fahad Mustafa revealed that he is going to host as many as eight Jeeto Pakistan shows across the United Arab Emirates in an exclusive conversation with ARY News in Dubai.

Whilst being in the UAE to support Karachi Kings in the fourth installment of Pakistan Super League (PSL), the astonishingly energetic protagonist and presenter, Fahad Mustafa told ARY News that he is all set to host eight episodes of Pakistan’s well-celebrated game show, Jeeto Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai respectively. He said, “I have eight shows in UAE and I hope people from all over Middle East will come.” He went on to reveal that the shows will have, “loads of prizes, loads of fun and loads of celebrities as well.”

Rahat from Pakistan’s highest grossing JPNA2 revealed that his favorite re-enactment is of ‘Zufra’ while talking about the innumerable imitations of his dialogues and other memorable moments from Jeeto Pakistan. He continued, “I had no clue that my videos were being re-enacted until one fine day someone sent it to me. It is not only making rounds in Pakistan, across the border I think, it’s quite famous now.”

Crowned as Pakistan’s only game show which accumulates people from all over the country, ARY Digital’s Jeeto Pakistan has been undisputedly the most watched television game show of the entire 2018 for all the right reasons.

Related: Salman Ahmad announces Junoon’s next album!

The show depicts people from all over the country performing immersive yet funny tasks to get prizes ranging from washing machines and microwaves to bikes, cars and 50 Tola gold. Steered by the heartthrob, Fahad Mustafa, this show does not only have games, but it also carries different genres of questions that can get participants to win perhaps a car or even a handsome amount of gold.

Just like all the fans of Jeeto Pakistan in UAE, we are also super excited for these eight upcoming shows! What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Comments

comments