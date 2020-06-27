Celebrities extend birthday greetings to Fahad Mustafa

As acclaimed actor and host Fahad Mustafa turned a year older on Friday, Pakistani celebrities extended heartwarming birthday greetings to him.

Mahira Khan, his co-star in an upcoming film, turned to Twitter and wrote “It’s been a pleasure, chilling with you, laughing with you, acting with you and oh man dancing with you was epic.”

Salgirah Mubarak @fahadmustafa26 it’s been a pleasure – chilling with you, laughing with you, acting with you and oh man dancing with you was epic 🕺🏻May there be many more 🙂 May Allah bless you and your family with happiness and health always Ameen! ♥️🧿 pic.twitter.com/iCXqBIwGW5 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 26, 2020

Mehwish Hayat also wished him on social media.

No Fahad, I didn’t go for the tattoo but `26th June’ is now indelibly engraved in my mind. Happy birthdayyyy! 🥳

And on this day you can have as many boti(s) as you like… Enjoy! 🥘🍗@fahadmustafa26 pic.twitter.com/z5ZuczkdYJ — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) June 26, 2020

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star Humayun Saeed wished him health and happiness.

Happy birthday Superstar! May Allah bless you and give you health, happiness & more success @fahadmustafa26 pic.twitter.com/GecXI0mwrW — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) June 26, 2020

Fahad Mustafa also received wishes from director Nadeem Baig, actress Mawra Hocane and many others.

Happy Birthday Bhaijaaan….@fahadmustafa26

Khush raheeay. Allah lambi zindagi day. Sehat k saath..

Loago k dil jeettay rahein 🙂 pic.twitter.com/ih5mpyDEq0 — Waseem Badami (@WaseemBadami) June 26, 2020

He thanked his co-stars, friends and fans for all the love and wishes.

Thankyou Guys for so many birthday wishes im really https://t.co/BeEaUjCQOe feels so nice to know that in this world full of hatred i have so many people who love me pray for me and wish me well cant Thankyou guys Enough ♥️FANs are the Real Stars✨ — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) June 26, 2020

