Celebrities extend birthday greetings to Fahad Mustafa

As acclaimed actor and host Fahad Mustafa turned a year older on Friday, Pakistani celebrities extended heartwarming birthday greetings to him.

Mahira Khan, his co-star in an upcoming film, turned to Twitter and wrote “It’s been a pleasure, chilling with you, laughing with you, acting with you and oh man dancing with you was epic.”

Mehwish Hayat also wished him on social media.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star Humayun Saeed wished him health and happiness.

Fahad Mustafa also received wishes from director Nadeem Baig, actress Mawra Hocane and many others.

He thanked his co-stars, friends and fans for all the love and wishes.

