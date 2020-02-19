Fahad Mustafa pays tribute to iconic singer Allan Fakir

Prominent Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa paid tribute to iconic singer Allan Fakir in a unique way.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor took to Instagram to share a picture of him dressed up as Allah Fakir.

In the photo, Fahad Mustafa can be seen sitting on a charpai in a village. He can be seen holding the famous one string instrument popularly known as Kingh, used by the legendary folk singer for his performances.

“A small tribute to one and only Allan Fakir,” he captioned the photo.

Hailing from Jamshoro, Sindh, the Pakistani folk singer was considered to be one of the major artists of Sindhi Sufi music in Pakistan.

He was awarded President’s Pride of Performance award in 1980 for his services to folk culture.

