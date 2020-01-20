Fahad Mustafa is all praise for fellow actor Humayun Saeed

Prominent actor and host Fahad Mustafa sings praises for his fellow actor Humayun Saeed and his exemplary performance in popular drama Meray Paas Tum Ho.

Fahad took to Twitter to appreciate the veteran actor and said “Humayun Saeed, you are a true star as I always say Hum to bus aisay hi hain. May you rise more and more, #MerePaasTumHo What a success what a milestone.”

He also lauded the hit drama’s director, Nadeem Baig and called him a “magician.”

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star thanked him and wrote “Thank you my Star brother ….izzat shohrat sab allah ke hath main [respect and fame is in Allah’s hands] ….God bless you.”

@iamhumayunsaeed you are a true star⭐️ as i always say Hum to bus aisay hi hain 🙌 May you rise more and more 👏👏👏👏#MerePaasTumHo What a success what a milestone ♥️@nadeembaigg jadugar hain aap 🙏 pic.twitter.com/efj5i7fPBW — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) January 18, 2020

Meray Paas Tum Ho, in which Humayun essays the role of Danish, has become the talk of the town as its gearing towards its end. The drama reached new heights of popularity hence it’s last episode will be screened in cinemas on January 25.

Many renowned personalities including Saboor Aly, Sabeeka Imam, Yasir Hussain, Hareem Farooq are fans of ARY Digital’s hit drama.

