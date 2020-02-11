Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Fahad Mustafa is all praise for ‘Tich Button’ after watching teaser

Fahad Mustafa, Tich Button

Renowned Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa has praised upcoming film Tich Button after watching its teaser.

Taking to Twitter, the actor said this is the kind of cinema the country needs right now.

He also extended wishes to the entire team of the romantic comedy especially to producer and his dear friend, Urwa Hocane.

Saw the teaser and felt really proud this is the kind of cinema we need right now I wish the entire team of #TichButton All the very best and ⁦Urwa Hocane, you are a great producer in making. Khush raho [Stay happy],” he wrote.

Urwa is wearing the producer’s hat for the first time for this film. It stars her husband Farhan Saeed, Iman Ali, Feroze Khan, and Sonya Hussyn in lead roles.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

In pictures: Minal Khan explores Egypt with her mother

Lifestyle

BBC to make Greta Thunberg documentary series

Lifestyle

Feroze Khan embarks on spiritual journey

Lifestyle

Key winners at the 2020 Oscars


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close