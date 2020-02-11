Fahad Mustafa is all praise for ‘Tich Button’ after watching teaser

Renowned Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa has praised upcoming film Tich Button after watching its teaser.

Taking to Twitter, the actor said this is the kind of cinema the country needs right now.

He also extended wishes to the entire team of the romantic comedy especially to producer and his dear friend, Urwa Hocane.

“Saw the teaser and felt really proud this is the kind of cinema we need right now I wish the entire team of #TichButton All the very best and ⁦Urwa Hocane, you are a great producer in making. Khush raho [Stay happy],” he wrote.

Saw the teaser and felt really proud this is the kind of cinema we need right now i wish the entire team of #TitchButton All the very best and ⁦@VJURWA⁩ you are a great producer in making 😍khush raho https://t.co/vtDktupcXq — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) February 10, 2020

Urwa is wearing the producer’s hat for the first time for this film. It stars her husband Farhan Saeed, Iman Ali, Feroze Khan, and Sonya Hussyn in lead roles.

Tich Button is helmed by acclaimed director, Qasim Ali Mureed.

