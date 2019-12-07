Fahad Mustafa wants to pair up with Urwa Hocane in a new movie

Renowned Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa wants to do a movie with Urwa Hocane again.

The starlet tweeted a photo with him taken on the sets of ARY Digital’s popular game show Jeeto Pakistan. She captioned the photo “Hey good looking.”

The 36-year-old actor replied to her, “We should do a movie together soon.”

We should do a movie together soon @VJURWA 😊 https://t.co/fQ1DpbnvWE — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) December 6, 2019

Urwa Hocane and Fahad Mustafa have shared screen space in 2014 and since then have starred in two films together. Their pairing was really liked by fans.

Earlier in March, Fahad extended best wishes to the actress who took on the role of a producer for her upcoming film Tich Button. “Looking good in producer’s role im really happy for you. All the best,” he wrote on Twitter.

Urwa recently wrapped up the film’s shooting in Turkey. Meanwhile, Fahad has paired up with Mahira Khan for his upcoming film.

