Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘Failed actor playing a failed PM’: Modi biopic’s first poster mocked online!

As soon as makers launched the first poster of the much-hyped film on Indian PM Narendra Modi’s life in at least 23 languages, it was heavily mocked online.

The poster, launched by Indian state Maharashtra’s CM Devendra Fadnavis along with director Omung Kumar and makers Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Singh, has the film’s lead star Vivek Oberoi wearing saffron and posing in front of Indian flag as Modi.

The poster was widely mocked online with Twitter users slamming the makers for poor casting and giving a “failed actor the role of a failed PM”.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE BEST REACTIONS

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Seasoned Pakistani actor Moammar Rana joins PPP

Entertainment

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ takes upset win at Netflix-dominated Golden Globes

Entertainment

Box Office: ‘Aquaman’ swims to third straight victory, nears $1 billion…

Entertainment

Brexit TV drama airs in UK ahead of crunch vote


ARY NEWS URDU