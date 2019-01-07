‘Failed actor playing a failed PM’: Modi biopic’s first poster mocked online!
As soon as makers launched the first poster of the much-hyped film on Indian PM Narendra Modi’s life in at least 23 languages, it was heavily mocked online.
The poster, launched by Indian state Maharashtra’s CM Devendra Fadnavis along with director Omung Kumar and makers Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Singh, has the film’s lead star Vivek Oberoi wearing saffron and posing in front of Indian flag as Modi.
Launched the official poster of film #PMNarendraModi in 23 languages with @sureshoberoi ji, @vivekoberoi , @OmungKumar , Sandeep Singh in Mumbai.
This film is based on Hon @narendramodi ji’s life as the Prime Minister of India. pic.twitter.com/1A2YS5Ze68
— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 7, 2019
The poster was widely mocked online with Twitter users slamming the makers for poor casting and giving a “failed actor the role of a failed PM”.
HERE ARE SOME OF THE BEST REACTIONS
Wtf 😂😂🤣, he is looking neither Oberoi nor Modi#PMNarendraModi @firkiii pic.twitter.com/n94a4a4D7y
— Rohith. (@therohith_) January 7, 2019
Poor casting!!😏
Except the beard nothing is matching.😝#PMNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/ncTxzFN4oh
— 🕸️ (@iamjavedalam) January 7, 2019
The #NarendraModiBiopic stars Vivek Oberoi, and is directed by Omung Kumar.
I already have a 1/5 rating ready for this disaster in the making.
— Nagraj (@zehreelimaut) January 7, 2019
This is the fastest that a poster has made me not want to watch a film. https://t.co/NyEFQrPImJ
— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) January 7, 2019
A failed actor is playing a failed PM
Kya combination he…
Hope modi leher given a good comeback to #VivekOberoi
— SHAIKH WASIM (@wasim_shaikh10) January 7, 2019
lolwaaaaaaaaaa. Failed actor pushing hard for failed PM. It will be a monumental film😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/7WTWkvN9vg
— Vaibhav (@theunofficialVC) January 7, 2019