Failed kidnapping attempts gets two men arrested in Punjab

TULAMBA: A kidnapping attempt was thwarted in the small town of Punjab where two people were caught in relation to the crime, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, 10 year old Ayyan was playing in the street when the kidnappers caught him and taped his mouth shut.

As they were busy tying his hands and feed with a rope they saw more people entering into the street at which they dropped the child on site and ran away.

Kidnappers tried kindapping Ayyan the next day as well which failed after which the kidnappers affixed a threatening note outside the child’s house.

The note addressed the child’s father saying, “Save your child if you can.”

The kidnappers have been taken into custody after Ayyan recognized them during an inspection parade at the police station.

