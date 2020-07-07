Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Failed kidnapping attempts gets two men arrested in Punjab

kidnapping

TULAMBA: A kidnapping attempt was thwarted in the small town of Punjab where two people were caught in relation to the crime, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, 10 year old Ayyan was playing in the street when the kidnappers caught him and taped his mouth shut.

Read More: DHA kidnapping suspects infected with coronavirus

As they were busy tying his hands and feed with a rope they saw more people entering into the street at which they dropped the child on site and ran away.

Kidnappers tried kindapping Ayyan the next day as well which failed after which the kidnappers affixed a threatening note outside the child’s house.

Read More: Newborn kidnapping gang busted in Karachi

The note addressed the child’s father saying, “Save your child if you can.”

The kidnappers have been taken into custody after Ayyan recognized them during an inspection parade at the police station.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

CAA suspends licences of 34 suspected pilots

Pakistan

Another tortured body of woman recovered from Jamshoro

Pakistan

28 pilots with dubious licences dismissed from service

Health

1227 oxygenated beds added to Pakistan’s healthcare system: Asad Umar


ARY NEWS URDU