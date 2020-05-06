Faisal Edhi tests ‘negative’ for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Faisal Edhi, the head of Edhi Foundation and the son of philanthropist late Abdul Sattar Edhi, has tested negative for coronavirus, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Faisal Edhi said that he has tested negative for COVID-19 by the grace of Allah Almighty. He added that he is also praying for the early recovery of all patients with COVID-19.

Faisal’s son Saad Edhi said that it was the third test conducted on May 4 at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) while the family received its report today.

Saad said that his father underwent COVID-19 tests thrice within 17 days and spent isolation period from April 20 to May 6.

Earlier on April 29, Faisal Edhi underwent second test which also came positive after he was infected with coronavirus on April 21.

