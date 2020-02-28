Faisal Javed says India moving towards political, diplomatic isolation

ISLAMABAD: India is moving towards diplomatic and political isolation, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Friday, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the floor of Senate, he said India is carrying out worst rights violations in occupied Kashmir. He lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting Kashmir issue at all the international forums actively. “IoK issue has never been highlighted in such way in past 70 years.”

Senator Faisal Javed said, today, the world is agreeing over PM Khan’s stance. He said due to positive initiatives taken by the incumbent government, the tourism industry is witnessing boom.

On the revival of the cricket in the country, foreign players have also landed in Pakistan to play Pakistan Super League (PSL) season five, PTI lawmaker said credit of revival of cricket in the country, goes to Pakistan Army and other security forces.

Earlier, Faisal Javed Khan had congratulated the people of Multan on the revival of cricket after a gap of 12 years.

In a post on Twitter, the PTI leader had said, “Congratulations to people of Multan as International Cricket makes a comeback to this beautiful city after 12 years. The largest cricket stadium of Pakistan to host thrillers among PSL teams.”

Comments

comments