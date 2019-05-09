Faisal Javed thanks Marriyum Aurangzeb for posting a nine second video clip

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed has thanked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb for posting a 9 second video covering the entire story about the power number in PML-N’s rally that escorted former PM Nawaz Sharif to Kot Lakhpat jail, ARY News reported.

Reacting over Miss Aurangzeb’s video released on the Twitter, Faisal Javed wrote on his Twitter account that, “Thx for posting it as it’s self-explanatory. Countable ppl abt 500 & I am exaggerating for sure Doesn’t matter how many times u post-this-It won’t multiply. Now Get to ur next scheme of telling lies.”

A 9sec clip covering the entire story. Ths video in itself saying pretty much of it.Thx for posting it as it’s self explanatory.Countable ppl abt 500 & I am exaggerating for sure Doesnt matter how many times u post this-It won’t multiply. Now Get to ur next scheme of telling lies https://t.co/3pWpTvhDSs — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) May 8, 2019

It may be recalled that PML-N took out a rally to escort party supremo Nawaz Sharif back to the Kot Lakhpat jail after expiry of his bail.

PML-N claimed claimed there were thousands of the supporters in the daily, however the facts and figures released by the government said there were only 2500 people in the rally.

