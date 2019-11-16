Faisal Javed suggests Sharifs to submit surety bonds in court

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed suggested Sharif family to submit surety bonds in court if finding any complication for its submitting to the federal government before getting Nawaz Sharif’s name removed from Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

Senator Faisal Javed, in his latest statement, said that PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif is a suspect to the National Accountability Bureau and a man accused by NAB in corruption cases is seeking permission to go with the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Faisal Javed clarified that the federal cabinet had immediately given permission to the Nawaz Sharif, who is a prime suspect in all corruption cases. The proceedings of the cases will be badly impacted if he failed to return to the country, he added.

Read: AAG rejects Sharif family’s written undertaking in Nawaz Sharif ECL case

While recalling the tradition set by other family members of Sharif family, Javed said that their close relatives are already absconding abroad including Nawaz Sharif’s sons and Ishaq Dar.

The PTI leader vowed that the federal government will follow the court’s order at any cost. Faisal Javed condemned PML-N leadership over running negative politics over the deteriorated health of Nawaz Sharif. He placed the suggestion to the opposition party to submit surety bonds in court if it is not willing to hand it over to the federal government.

Earlier on Friday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar had said the federal government will accept the court decision if it allows former premier Nawaz to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Read: IHC fixes Nawaz’s plea for suspension of sentence on Nov 25

Rejecting the stance that the government was doing politics over the health of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Shehzad Akbar said the government cannot remove the name of a convicted person from Exit Control List (ECL) as per law.”

“PML-N is doing politics over the health of Nawaz Sharif. Govt allowed one-time permission to Nawaz which was in the jurisdiction. Unfortunately, PML-N is politicizing the issue unnecessarily,” said Shahzad Akbar while talking to ARY News.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had rejected a plea filed by the federal government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) yesterday which sought to dismiss a petition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for being “non-maintainable.”

The federal cabinet had given conditional approval to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad seeking depositing an indemnity bond of Rs7 billion to secure removal of his name from the no-fly-list.

