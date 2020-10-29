Faisal Javed quits Pak-France Parliamentary Friendship group in protest

ISLAMABAD: In protest against France’s President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks on blasphemous caricatures, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed on Thursday tendered resignation from the convenership of the Pakistan-France Parliamentary Friendship group, ARY News reported.

In his resignation letter to the Senate Chairman, Faisal Javed said that such actions by the French president contributed and further invigorated Islamophobia.

He said that blaspheming the holiest figures will further polarize humanity and provide breeding grounds for the radical views and needed to be stopped and internationally banned through binding international legislation on the pattern of laws banning Nazi doctrine.

“In protest to the aforementioned action of the French, I would like to resign from the convenership of the parliamentary group.”

He urged the Senate chairman to dissolve the Pakistan-France Parliamentary Friendship group, adding that a united response from our side is our religious and moral duty.

French president hurt sentiments of millions of Muslims: PM Imran Khan

Earlier on October 25, Prime Minister Imran Khan had condemned the publication of blasphemous cartoons to target Islam and Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in France and said that President Emmanuel Macron attacked and hurt sentiments of millions of Muslims in Europe and across the world.

PM Imran Khan had said in a series of Twitter messages that the last thing the world wanted or needed was further polarisation and public statements based on ignorance will create more hate, Islamophobia and space for extremists.

