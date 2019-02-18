Court defers Faisal Raza Abidi’s indictment until Feb 25

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Electronic Crime Court on Monday deferred the proceedings to indict former senator Faisal Raza Abidi, in a case related to contemptuous remarks against the top court, until February 25, ARY News reported.

Judge Tahir Mehmood took up the case in Islamabad today, in which Abidi appeared before the court.

However, the court decided to delay the indictment proceedings as one of the co-accused Hans Masroor failed to show up before the court today.

The court ordering the accused to make sure their presence before it on next hearing for indictment adjourned the hearing of the case until February 25.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday (December 20) had approved Abidi’s bail plea after a medical report confirmed that he was suffering from multiple illnesses.

Read more: Incendiary speech: court to indict Faisal Raza Abidi on February 18

He was granted bail in two cases of contempt of court, meanwhile, the IHC instructed the firebrand leader to submit a Rs100, 000 surety bond.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked Abidi under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016.

According to the FIR registered against the former senator with criminal intent had used sarcastic, derogatory and defamatory language against the then chief justice of Pakistan and was prima facie guilty of offences punishable under sections 10(a), 11 and 20 of Peca, read with sections 109 and 509 of the PPC.

Comments

comments