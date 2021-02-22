Faisal Sabzwari among MQM-P candidates nominated for Senate election

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday finalised its candidates from Sindh for upcoming Senate elections to be held on March 3, ARY News reported.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) rabita committee meeting held in Karachi has decided to field former MPA Faisal Sabzwari from Sindh on General Seat, while Khalida Ateeb will be the candidate of MQM-P on a reserved seat for women.

Earlier, it emerged that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Amir Khan had decided to take part in the forthcoming Senate elections after withdrawing its previous decision for not participating in the run for the Upper House’s seat.

The politician had decided for contesting the polls on the last day of filing nomination papers by the election commission.

The polling for the upcoming senate election will be held on March 03, to elect new members of the upper house of the Parliament to fill the seats that will stand vacant after the retirement of 52 senators on March 11.

After scrutiny of the nomination papers of candidates for the Senate election, appellate tribunals presently hearing objections over the approval or rejection of the nomination papers of the candidates.

