Not considering to join PPP govt in Sindh, says Faisal Sabzwari

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Faisal Sabzwari has on Tuesday ruled out any consideration to join Sindh cabinet by MQM-P, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News program Bakhabar Savera Faisal Sabzwari said MQM-P tried to work in coalition with the PPP government after 18th amendment.

MQM-P can join back the federal cabinet, if country’s situation was improved, else can decide to sit on the opposition benches as well, Sabzwari said.

Replying to a question, the MQM-P leader said party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui informed Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem after his decision to step back from the post of the federal minister.

“Farogh Naseem was chosen as law minister by PM Khan himself.”

Faisal Sabzwari said Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar in his meeting with the party leaders on Monday (yesterday), had said that he want to resolve MQM-P’s reservations.

Read more: MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool quits as federal IT minister

A delegation led by Asad Umar held a meeting with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders at the party’s temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad to assuage their reservations.

The meeting had took place a day after MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced his resignation as federal minister for Information Technology.

Speaking at a post-meeting press conference, convener Siddiqui had downplayed talks saying it was a scheduled meeting. He reiterated his party would continue with its cooperation with the PTI government.

Asad Umar had said Khalid Maqbool didn’t retract his decision to quit the federal cabinet

