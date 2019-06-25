ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda on Tuesday in an open challenge to Shehbaz Sharif said that he will leave ministry and National Assembly seat if rigging found during the recounting in NA-249 (Karachi) constituency, ARY News reported.

Speaking here in National Assembly, the minister said if he declared successful in vote recount then Pakistan Muslim Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif should promise that he will quit NA seat.

“I will resign from my ministry and National Assembly seat if rigging was found during the re-counting,” said Vawda, who defeated former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif from a Karachi constituency in the 2018 general elections.

The minister said that those who plundered national kitty would have to face the music, adding that PPPP and PML-N governments delayed several water-related projects during the last ten years which caused loss of billions of rupees.

Earlier, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique stressed for lowering political temperatures to discuss the charter of economy or running the country.

Speaking at the floor of National Assembly, the former federal minister said a charter could not be agreed by “keeping gun on one’s head”.

A charter of economy should be decided but in a democratic manner, he urged.

He said, offering an NRO not comes in the domain of elected prime ministers. An elected prime minister is not in such a position to offer an NRO (to someone), Saad Rafique said.

He said bringing political temperatures down is prerequisite to reach a charter and run a country.

