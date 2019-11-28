Faisal Vawda praises SC verdict over COAS Bajwa’s extension

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Thursday termed the verdict given by the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the extension to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa as ‘great decision’, ARY News reported.

Faisal Vawda, in his latest media statement, rejected the rumours of confrontation between state institutions. He said that the government will have to gain simple majority in view of the top court’s verdict for legislation of extension of the army chief in parliament.

He added that institutions have always guided the government and the federal authorities will follow the judicial orders. The minister claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is in position to gain simple majority within six days. Vawda said that the court has given a clear view and also guided the government for the procedure which removed confusion over the matter.

Supreme Court’s verdict

The top court granted a six-month extension to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his service tenure. The SC while announcing its short written order gave six months to the government for the legislation on the matter from the Parliament.

“The court will review the legislation on the matter after six months”, the SC’s judgment in the case reads. The SC further said in its judgment not to use its shoulder in this matter and the detailed verdict will be pronounced later.

The apex court sought an undertaking from the government that it would legislate on the matter within six months, which was submitted by the government side.

Prime Minister praises verdict

Later, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to air out his feelings over the newsworthy event that culminated in a 6-month extension of the current Chief of the Armed Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The prime minister in a series of tweets took shots at those vying for an institutional clash at the top level, Khan expressed his feeling saying how disappointed must the individuals be who wanted Pakistan to come to standstill and embroiled in infighting.

The tweet read: “Today must be a great disappointment to those who expected the country to be destabilised by a clash of institutions. That this did not happen must be of special disappointment to our external enemies & mafias within.”

Taking shots at both external and internal forces wanting to see the country disintegrate and cripple beneath the weight of case and its contents, Khan added that those that don’t have any stake in the country and its affairs wanted to see chaos and anarchy.

“Mafias who have stashed their loot abroad and seek to protect this loot by destabilising the country.”

Paying tribute to the current Chief Justice of Pakistan, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, the premier said that he was one of the best the country has produced since its inception.

“Also, for the record, I have the greatest respect for CJ Khosa, one of the greatest Jurists produced by Pakistan.”

The premier also underlined the struggle him and his political party endured for the advocacy of an independent judiciary and rule of law.

His tweet entailing the struggle read: “For the record, 23 yrs ago we were the first Party to advocate an independent Judiciary and Rule of Law. In 2007, PTI was in the forefront of the Movement for Independence of the Judiciary & I was jailed for it.”

