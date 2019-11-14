Seems money supersedes Nawaz Sharif’s life for PMLN: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda retorting PMLN’s decision to contest the submission of indemnity bonds for Nawaz Sharif’s travel abroad in court said that it seems that money mattered more than their leader, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In what can be termed his party’s final stance on the issue, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Mian Shehbaz Sharif earlier in the day announced that his party rejected the government’s demand to submit an indemnity bond to allow former premier Nawaz Sharif to fly abroad for medical treatment.

The minister said that the former prime minister who is said to be battling life and death circumstances, his sons are sitting in England but there is insistence by Nawaz Sharif to take his daughter along with him so that she could care for him.

Taunting the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, Vawda said that the ‘Game Changer’ should be held answerable over Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PMLN) refusal to pay surety bonds.

Faisal Vawda said that the government has allowed a convict to travel abroad purely on a humanitarian basis but it seems as if the Sharif family and the political party want to play with their leader’s life.

Vawda also said that Nawaz’s sons and Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law are both absconding corruption proceedings in Pakistan and are currently in hiding, overseas.

He insinuated fear that Nawaz Sharif will do the same and not come back to the country, even if cured of his illness.

