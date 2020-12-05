Faisal Vawda asks opposition to resign from assemblies tomorrow  

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Saturday asked the opposition parties as to what is stopping them from submitting resignations from the assemblies, ARY NEWS reported.

“Why are they waiting? Go and submit your resignations by tomorrow morning,” he said while speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Sawal Ye Hai.

He said that if they [the Opposition] is not ready to sit with the government then they should submit their resignations. “Just wait for some time and you will witness cracks appearing among them,” Faisal Vawda said adding that even PPP was not standing with the narrative of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The federal minister said that the PPP has not issued any statements regarding armed forces or judiciary. On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif’s narrative is against the institutions, he lamented.

The remarks came after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab chapter President Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that the final decision about en masse resignation from the national and provincial assemblies will be taken by the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing a public meeting in Sahiwal, Rana Sanaullah said that his party will comply with the decision taken by the PDM leadership.

Underscoring the need for dialogues, the PML-N leader said that if the government had held negotiation with the opposition the country’s situation would have been different today.

