Faisal Vawda calls on Sanjrani, discusses no-trust motion in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda, called on Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday, ARY News reported.

The high-ups exchanged views on the no-trust motion from the opposition against the Senate chairman.

Vawda has assured Sanjrani of full support by the federal government to his chairmanship in the Senate.

Earlier on Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government along with its coalition partners will foil no-confidence move against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Read More: We all are voters of Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani: Shafqat Mahmood

“PTI government stands tall with Senate chairman and will vote for him”, Buzdar said in his statement issued from Lahore.

Lashing out at the opposition parties, he said they [opposition parties] only want to remove senate chairman for their personal interest, the nation is fully aware of their designs, he continued.

He lauded the role of chairman Senate for running the house smoothly.

Comments

comments