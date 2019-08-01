ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Thursday congratulated the whole nation after Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani survived the no-trust motion, ARY News reported.

“I had already told that the opposition parties would be failed in removing Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, who was running the house smoothly and effectively,” he said while talking to ARY News.

The minister thanked all the senators who voted against the no-trust motion and also congratulated Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on maintaining his seat.

He said the corrupt leadership of both Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were adopting pressure tactics to halt accountability process against their bigwigs and to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) but they would fail in doing so.

Read More: Sadiq Sanjrani survives no-confidence motion in Senate

Earlier in the day, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said that countdown of opposition parties has started after their defeat in today’s Senate no-trust move.

While talking to media at Kotri railway station, the minister said he had already predicted that Sadiq Sanjrani will retain as Chairman Senate.

Sheikh Rashid vowed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would soon overcome financial challenges created by previous rulers.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier today, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani survived the no-trust motion against him, tabled by the opposition parties.

