ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Monday strongly criticised the Sharif family, saying that ‘Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are departing again to where they kept looted money,” ARY News reported.

Faisal Vawda, in his latest tweets, censured the political tactics of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). He claimed the doctors have tabled a condition that Nawaz Sharif’s could only be looked after by his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Besides commenting over the current political scenario, Vawda expressed his suspicions that Maryam Nawaz is also departing along with his father and his uncle to the location where her offending relatives are taking shelter and the family kept the looted money. The minister further said that the family had a history to flee Saudi Arabia.

ملک میں جو کچھ ہو رہا ہے اُس کی بدولت ابو(نواز)،چچا(شہباز)اور پھر میں وہاں جا رہے ہیں جہاں ہمارے اشتہاری رشتے دار اور لُوٹی ہوئی دولت ہے-چچا آتے جاتے رہیں گے۔ہم پہلے بھی سعودیہ بھاگ گئے تھے۔ڈاکٹرز کے مطابق علاج کی شرط یہ ہے کہ تیمارداری کوئی اور نہیں صرف میں مریم نواز کرسکتی ہوں- — Faisal Vawda (@FaisalVawdaPTI) November 11, 2019

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan came into the power to change the cruel face of the current governance system and the government will now advance in the war against the systematic flaws.

یہ ہے 72سالوں سے ملک کے سسٹم کا وہ بھیانک چہرہ جس کو بدلنے عمران خان آئے ہیں۔ اس فرسودہ نظام کے خلاف پہلے لڑائی کی تھی اب جنگ کریں گے۔ دو نہیں ایک پاکستان!! pic.twitter.com/x37sk5kYLb — Faisal Vawda (@FaisalVawdaPTI) November 11, 2019

