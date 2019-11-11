Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Sharifs are departing to where they kept looted money, slams Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Monday strongly criticised the Sharif family, saying that ‘Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are departing again to where they kept looted money,” ARY News reported.

Faisal Vawda, in his latest tweets, censured the political tactics of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). He claimed the doctors have tabled a condition that Nawaz Sharif’s could only be looked after by his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Besides commenting over the current political scenario, Vawda expressed his suspicions that Maryam Nawaz is also departing along with his father and his uncle to the location where her offending relatives are taking shelter and the family kept the looted money. The minister further said that the family had a history to flee Saudi Arabia.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan came into the power to change the cruel face of the current governance system and the government will now advance in the war against the systematic flaws.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Sindh governor inaugurates anti-dengue campaign in Karachi

Pakistan

Passing the buck: NAB wants govt to strike Sharif’s name off ECL

Pakistan

Cabinet has not received summary for removal of Nawaz from ECL: Fawad

Pakistan

Target killer Waseem Commando arrested with accomplice


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close