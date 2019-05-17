KARACHI: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda will launch his ‘Self-Employment Scheme’ on Friday from NA-249 (Baldia) constituency of Karachi.

The scheme is introduced to provide job and business opportunities; it would initially support 1,000 people by distributing cheaques worth Rs30 million.

The scheme would not use any funds from the federal or provincial governments, instead, all money would be bore by Faisal Vawda and other well-off segment of the society.

It may be recalled that two months earlier, Vawda wrote a letter to the chief minister of Sindh, offering personal cooperation for the provision of facilities to the people of the constituency.

He stated, in his letter, that the people of NA-249 were deprived of the basic needs like healthcare, clean water and education.

The federal minister had offered to bear the expenses of setting up schools, RO (reverse osmosis) plants and dispensaries in the area, besides paying for the education and medical treatment expenditures.

