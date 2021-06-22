KARACHI: Work on the international standard runway at Faisalabad Airport has begun with Rs3.58 billion and is likely to be completed by August 2022, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

Sharing details on the construction of the runway, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that it would be the main runway of the airport and would be equipped with a modern ILS system.

The construction of a runway built on international standards will help in the landing of the Boeing 777 and other heavy planes. “Cargo flights will also be operated after its construction,” the CAA said.

Moreover, the aviation authority’s spokesman said that besides the runway, a fire station with an amount of Rs220 million would also be built at the airport.

The secondary runway of Faisalabad airport was opened for commercial flights by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) after completing all safety checks in January this year.

A foreign airline’s aircraft has successfully landed at the secondary runway of Faisalabad International Airport which was opened for air traffic by the aviation authority at the beginning of 2021.

The CAA spokesperson said that the construction of the secondary runway at the Faisalabad airport aims to continue flight operation during the upgradation of the main runway.

The concerned authorities have already initiated upgradation of the main runway of the airport which will be completed within 18 months.

Comments

comments