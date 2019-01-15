FAISALABAD: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has killed two terrorists of a banned outfit in an exchange of fire in Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The CTD personnel conducted an operation on a tip-off while, terrorists sensing arrival of the law enforcers, opened fire on the personnel. The law enforcement agencies retaliated the fire and two terrorists were killed.

The terrorists killed in the fire were identified as Adeel Hafeez and Usman Haroon and were living in Faisalabad in a rented house. They were planning to carry out an attack on security agencies in the city.

The CTD spokesperson said the dead terrorists were involved in killing security agency officers in Multan. They were also involved in kidnapping of US citizen Warren Weinstein and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani’s son Ali Haider Gilani.

The CTD personnel also recovered a suicide vest, hand grenades and other arms during the operation.

The Counter-Terrorism Department personnel have been quite active in the city and arresting terrorists of banned outfits over the period of time.

Last year, they claimed to have foiled a terror plot by arresting two terror suspects said to be associated with a banned outfit in Faisalabad.

The suspects, affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), had planned to target sensitive installations in the city, said a CTD official, adding that they had been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

Three kilograms of explosive material and two detonators were recovered from the possession of the arrested militants, he said.

